The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2019 0529 pettingzoo 01
Buy Now

Luke Caldwell, 3, of Salt Rock, visits the Great American Petting Zoo at Food Fair in 2019 in Barboursville.

 File photo | HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — The Great American Petting Zoo is back in the region. The free exhibit gives folks a chance to cuddle, pet and feed a variety of animals — including llamas, wallabies and African pygmy goats — through Monday, July 19, at multiple Tri-State locations.

The petting zoo’s schedule includes Thursday, July 1, Piggly-Wiggly, Hamlin, West Virginia; Friday, July 2, Piggly-Wiggly, Milton; Saturday, July 3, Lavalette Food Fair; Sunday, July 4, Tower Food Fair, Barboursville; Monday, July 5, Foodland, Chapmanville, West Virginia; Tuesday, July 6, Pic-Pac, Man, West Virginia; Sunday, July 18, Nitro Supermarket, Nitro, West Virginia; Monday, July 19, Piggly-Wiggly, Eleanor, West Virginia.

Up to 30 animals roam freely from noon to 7 p.m. in the petting zoo, including exotic sheep, Vietnamese potbellied pigs, bantam chickens, miniature call ducks and newborn animals on occasion.

Admission to the petting zoo is free with any purchase from a participating grocer. For more information, visit www.greatamericanpettingzoo.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.