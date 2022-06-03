LAVALETTE — Goats, pigs, llamas and more could be seen at the Lavalette FoodFair as the Great American Petting Zoo stopped in town.
The traveling petting zoo brings free-roaming animals to different communities to let families enjoy the creatures up close by petting and feeding them.
Miniature deer, wallabies, potbellied pigs and donkeys could also be seen at the visiting petting zoo. The zoo travels with roughly 30 animals, all who are raised on founders David and Dianne Linderman’s farms in Oregon and Texas.
Following stops in Milton and West Hamlin earlier in the week, the petting zoo will be at Tower FoodFair in Barboursville on Saturday, June 4. Admission is free with any item purchased at a participating supermarket, and the zoo will be open from noon to 7 p.m.
