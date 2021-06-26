HUNTINGTON — People flocked to downtown Huntington on Friday to see some of the vehicles participating in this year’s Great Race as it passed through the Jewel City.
Race organizers said 120 antique cars were expected to stop in Huntington for lunch at Heritage Station. While there, many of the vehicles — which must have been built by 1974 or earlier to qualify for the event — were available to be viewed by the public.
The Great Race lasts nine days and spans a cross-country route that covers more than 2,300 miles, weaving through the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The cars, each with a driver and navigator, are given precise directions and are expected to remain consistently one minute apart from one another, barring unforeseen circumstances. There are secret checkpoints along the route, which the cars are expected to pass through at an exact time. Should they pass by the point before or after that time, they are marked for every second early or late.
The event is played by golf rules, with the contestant with the least amount of recorded seconds at the finish line being crowned the winner.
This year’s race began June 19 at San Antonio, Texas, and will end in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, June 27. The grand champion will win $50,000.