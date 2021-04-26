After a 16-year absence, the Sternwheel Regatta could be back in Charleston in 2022.
At a news conference Friday morning at Haddad Riverfront Park to announce the return of West Virginia American Water and the United Way of Central West Virginia’s Great Rubber Duck Race, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin indicated that the regatta might be back on the Kanawha River as early as next year.
“Does anybody want regatta back?” she called out from the podium, before answering yes.
Goodwin said plans had been underway last year to revive the oft-remembered Labor Day festival in 2021.
Discussions were being held with sternwheeler owners and food vendors, and the city had reached out to big-name musical acts for regatta weekend concerts. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all concerts, fairs and festivals nationwide for most of 2020 and much of the first half of 2021.
Goodwin said interest in bringing back the regatta has remained high since she was elected. She said the topic of bringing back the festival comes up in some way almost daily.
“There’s a lot of nostalgia with regatta,” she said. “It looks back to a time when things were better. There’s a lot of nostalgia.”
Goodwin added that the city wanted to make more use of its waterfront, and that after the past year, there was even more of a desire to celebrate.
“We don’t have a fair in Charleston. Regatta was like our fair, with rides, cotton candy and music,” she said.
The Great Rubber Duck Race was a part of the regatta from 1988 until 2005. Goodwin said bringing the event back could be seen as a step toward the return of the regatta.
Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia, acknowledged that the past year has been difficult for many and said, “What better time to bring this back?”
Through Labor Day, the United Way of Central West Virginia will sell “adoptions” for 5,000 specially tagged and numbered rubber ducks for $5 each, leading up to the race during Labor Day weekend in Charleston.
Purchasers won’t get to actually keep or handle the ducks, but instead are given a randomly assigned tag number associated with their adopted duck.
At some point Labor Day weekend, the ducks will be dropped from the South Side Bridge connecting downtown Charleston to South Hills. The first duck to reach the shore wins.
Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers, and participants don’t have to be present to win. Winners will be notified by the United Way of Central West Virginia.
Following the race, the remaining ducks will be scooped up from the Kanawha River and used in other duck races across the country.
Ducks can be adopted through the United Way of Central West Virginia’s website, www.unitedway cwv.org, and at the Charleston Town Center mall. The ducks also will be available to adopt during upcoming events in the city, including Live on the Levee, which Goodwin said could return to Haddad Riverfront Park in mid-July.
The mayor said the ultimate fate of Charleston’s popular Friday night Live on the Levee concert series depends on the public.
“We’re trying to shuffle back to normal, but we need to get more shots in arms. We’ve got to get the infections down,” she said.
Nevertheless, Goodwin said she is hopeful about the prospects of Live on the Levee and other events leading up to the Great Rubber Duck Race.
O’Neal said the United Way of Central West Virginia has plenty of ducks, but if they sell out before the race, they can get more.
Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said his company is pleased to be part of the race, which benefits the United Way of Central West Virginia’s 31 community programs.
“We believe that investing in the community is important,” he said.
To help kick off the campaign for the race, the company presented the United Way of Central West Virginia with a check for $20,000.