BARBOURSVILLE — The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will sponsor a free community drive-thru dinner Saturday, June 26, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., Barboursville. The menu will be pizza, chips, cookie and bottled water. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583.

This meal is made available by Healthy Tri-State, and Jim Duke and his team.

Participants are asked to wear a face mask. Guests will be asked to fill out a contact card before receiving bagged meal(s) for their household.

The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach is a partnership of churches, organizations and volunteers serving free meals on the last Saturday of each month. Contact the organization by emailing greaterbarboursvilleoutreach@gmail.com or join its Facebook group for more information.

