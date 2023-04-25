Volunteer Santwan Singe serves food for guests as the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach conducts a free Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Barboursville Senior Citizen Center.
BARBOURSVILLE — The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will host a free community meal on April 29, from 3-4:15 p.m., at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. in Barboursville. The menu will be chicken casserole, mashed potatoes, carrots, salad, assorted desserts and beverages. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
This meal is sponsored by the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church — Vida Sexton.
The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach is a partnership of churches, organizations and volunteers serving free meals on the last Saturday of each month. Contact the organization by emailing greaterbarboursvilleoutreach@gmail.com or join its Facebook group for more information.
