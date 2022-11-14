HUNTINGTON — After elections and some rearrangement of its governing body, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is seeking appointments to join its board.
After legislation was passed and signed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year, the board now has 10 seats instead of 11. GHPRD maintains parks in two counties, Cabell and Wayne. Elections are also now nonpartisan and are held during primaries.
During the most recent primary election, Billy Chaffin won a seat from the 2nd Magisterial District in Cabell County and will be installed in January 2023.
However, because some commissioners of the board did not seek re-election and no candidates filed in some races, the remaining commissioners will have to appoint three seats.
Rocco Morabito, the board president, said the seats will be two-year appointments and the appointees will serve through 2024. The next election cycle is 2024, and those elected will begin serving in 2025.
Morabito said the board will likely vote on the appointments during its January board meeting. The board is requesting those who are interested in being appointed submit letters and resumes by 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, to the GHPRD office.
Some questions applicants should consider answering include explaining why they want to join the park board.
“We have two or three people who have shown interest, and we have their resumes and letters already,” he said.
The office is located in Heritage Station in downtown Huntington at 210 11th St., Shop #1, Huntington, WV 25701.
The GHPRD Board meets once a month for about 60 to 90 minutes, usually on the fourth Wednesday of the month. During the meetings, commissioners hear and consider business items related to the park district, such as the executive director’s report, maintenance projects at the park district’s properties and hearing financial updates. Commissioners also serve on at least one committee. Some of the committees focus on areas like finance, recreation and arts. The position is unpaid.
“We do enjoy having input from the different commissioners who represent all of the areas that we that we serve,” Morabito said. “And certainly we invite visitors and guests to come to our meetings to discuss issues that they may or may not have.”
GHPRD maintains more than 14 park sites throughout Cabell and Wayne counties. It was created by an act of the state Legislature.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
