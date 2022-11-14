The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ritter park BLOX
Ritter Park in Huntington.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After elections and some rearrangement of its governing body, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is seeking appointments to join its board.

After legislation was passed and signed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year, the board now has 10 seats instead of 11. GHPRD maintains parks in two counties, Cabell and Wayne. Elections are also now nonpartisan and are held during primaries.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

