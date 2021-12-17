HUNTINGTON — After Cabell County adopted three magisterial districts, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District could lose four commissioner seats on its board.
The park district is currently allowed to have two representatives from each district in Cabell County and one from Westmoreland in Wayne County, which makes 11 commissioners elected to the board. Last week, the Cabell County Commission voted to redistrict with three districts, down from five. Under the new map, the park board would lose four seats.
During a Wednesday night board meeting, park district commissioners weighed their options. The board ultimately voted to seek a change in the state legislation that forms the park district, as the district was created by an act of the Legislature.
Board members proposed the amendment would call for up to three representatives from each Cabell district and one from Westmoreland. The board will also request that elections to the park board will become nonpartisan.
Gordon Jones, vice president of the board, made the formal motion with the new proposal. Alan Morrison, who first raised the idea, seconded it.
“I don’t think … having an odd number is that important. Ninety-nine percent of the things that are passed here are done by unanimous consent,” Jones said.
Kathy McKenna, executive director of the park district, said she will contact the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office about the board’s decision. After the meeting, she added that the park district will contact local state representatives about changing the legislation.
Members of the board are elected to six-year terms. Not all seats are up for election at the same time. During the meeting, the board also requested to find more information on how that will affect upcoming elections.
In other business discussed at the meeting:
Representatives from the Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center in Spring Valley gave the board a presentation on a new road near the hospital, PFC Ernie E. West Drive, that created another access point to the hospital. The park board previously owned the land the road is on.
The board approved a recommendation from its nominating committee for existing officers to serve for another term.
The Ritter Park shelter bathrooms have been winterized, so they are closed for the season. Park district staff will get quotes on the possibility of putting heat into the bathrooms so they can be open year-round.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
