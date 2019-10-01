HUNTINGTON — Greater Huntington Walks has announced its fourth and final quarterly challenge for 2019, “Road to the Final Four.”

This challenge will allow walkers to virtually travel to several universities that have won multiple Men’s NCAA Basketball Championships, starting with the University of Florida, which has won two. The map will end at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the site of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Final Four. The new challenge begins Tuesday, Oct. 1. All quarterly goal steps will be counted toward the overall collective goal of 5 million miles.

All registered walkers who complete 200,000 steps per month from October to November will be entered into a drawing for a Marshall University Men’s Basketball VIP experience.

For more information, visit www.GreaterHuntingtonWalks.com or Facebook.com/GreaterHuntingtonWalks.

