HUNTINGTON — Greater Huntington Walks has announced its first quarterly challenge for 2020.
The challenge, “Hiking the Appalachian Trail to Heritage Farm,” will allow walkers to virtually travel the Appalachian Trail. As registered walkers reach step milestones, they will receive emails describing points of interest along the trail. The virtual map will end at Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington. The new challenge began Jan. 1 and will end March 30.
All registered walkers who complete 200,000 steps during one month from January to March will be entered into a drawing for a Heritage Farm Appalachian Getaway, which includes a stay in one of the farm’s six inns.
To register, visit www.greaterhuntingtonwalks.com. For more information about the program, visit Facebook.com/GreaterHuntingtonWalks.