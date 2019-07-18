HUNTINGTON - Greater Huntington Walks celebrated its one-year anniversary Wednesday at Huntington's Kitchen with a cooking demonstration, registration to win tickets to a Cincinnati Reds game and a walk around the block.
"This has been bigger than I think any of us imagined," said Angela Henderson-Bentley, manager of public relations at St. Mary's Medical Center and member of the Greater Huntington Walks committee.
"Huntington gets such a bad reputation as far as being an unhealthy community, and we're not. We're an active and vibrant community. An event like this shows that. People are excited. They want to get out there. They want to change the perception of the community. They want to be healthier. Everybody on the committee is just really happy to support that."
Andy Fischer, Greater Huntington Walks chairman, also announced initiatives for this quarter's challenge, which began July 1 and will end Sept. 30.
The challenge is virtually walking to each football bowl game location; for every 200,000 steps a registered member takes, they will receive one entry, and there is a limit to three entries. The winning registered member will receive a weekend prize package with the Marshall University Thundering Herd football team.
Beginning Oct. 11, the winner and one guest will experience walk-through practices, dinner and spending the night with the team, and on Oct. 12, they will eat breakfast together, ride on the team bus and be on the field with the team before the game against Old Dominion University.
One year ago, the goal of Greater Huntington Walks was to walk the distance to the moon. The committee estimated it would take six months to accomplish, and Fischer said it was a surprise when Huntington walked "to the moon" in only 43 days.
"Over the course of this one year, we've touched about 3,000 participants, and we've walked a little over 1.3 million miles collectively as our Greater Huntington Walks community," Fischer said. "A lot of people think this is an event - and it is - but it isn't, because this is something that's a daily activity for people, whether they walk in a neighborhood or the park, at the mall, or any other venue or state park. So it's available everywhere. You can do this anytime, anywhere."
The latest quarterly challenge was virtually walking to all 30 Major League Baseball parks. The winner received tickets to the Aug. 11 Cincinnati Reds game at the Great American Ball Park. At Wednesday's anniversary celebration event, registered members entered for a chance to win additional tickets to the game.
Aug. 11 will be Huntington Day at the Reds vs. Chicago Cubs game, with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams throwing the ceremonial first pitch and the city of Huntington being honored, Fischer said.
"We're going to be recognized in Cincinnati as our walking community from Huntington," he said. "The whole idea of this is to be recognized outside of this as a vibrant, healthy community because the perception has been otherwise with a lot of news that we've had."
Fischer said the walking competition welcomes everyone, and differently abled people may also participate because various activities can be converted into steps.
"You can also do other types of exercises and activities, from biking to elliptical, rock climbing, you can do all these things, swimming, stretching," he said. "If these are the activities that you're into, you can still participate. Even yard work - that's exercise. We convert those into steps for this, so basically even anybody that's wheelchair-bound, disabled, can be a part of this. We want everybody."
Registration for GHW is free and can be completed at greaterhuntingtonwalks.com. After members create an account, they may track their steps and activity with the free Walker Tracker app on mobile devices, or Fischer said those without smartphones may record their steps at local libraries and the Huntington YMCA.
Fischer said the goal of GHW is to achieve a "healthier city, a healthier community" as well as "people out actively walking, taking over their residential communities and getting out and showing the rest of the world that Huntington, West Virginia, is a healthy, vibrant, energized community."
Fischer also read a proclamation from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who praised the organization and its accomplishments.
"There's nothing more important than the health and well-being of the people in our home state," Manchin wrote in the proclamation. "This outstanding program has served as an inspiration throughout West Virginia and beyond, promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging our citizens to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state.
"I truly appreciate the program's founder, Andy Fischer, and the members of this special region who are participating with their friends, loved ones, co-workers and neighbors. This program has been a community-wide effort, and I'm so proud to join you in celebrating its first anniversary. Having greatly surpassed the initial goal of a 478 million-step journey to the moon, I'm certain the greater Huntington area is on track to be one of the healthiest communities in the nation. I wish you the best of luck as you work toward 5 million miles this year."