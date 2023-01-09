The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Environmental bills planned

Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, hopes to reintroduce legislation strengthening state oversight of PFAS and oil and gas wells in the upcoming state regular legislative session.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia legislative session starting this week will feature more of the same goals for environmentalists — greater protection from oil and gas well pollution and cleaner water.

It’s likely to feature similar legislation as that which has failed in the past, too.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.