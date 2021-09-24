Members of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington have been slicing, baking and preparing hundreds of boxes of Greek food favorites to be enjoyed in a grab-and-go format in place of an in-person Greek Fest this year.
Greek Fest, which the church has hosted for nearly 40 years, is traditionally a multiple-day event featuring food, dance and other aspects of Greek culture. But for the second year in a row, the festival has moved to a grab-and-go format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The church has been accepting online orders for everything from roasted leg of lamb and moussaka to gyros and pastries, with pickup set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, at the church at 701 11th Ave. Orders can be placed online at the church’s website, www.stgeorgehwv.org, and participants can schedule a pickup time when ordering. With limited quantities, some items are no longer available.
