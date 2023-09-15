HUNTINGTON — The familiar commercial jingle goes, “What would you do for a Klondike Bar?” But on Friday, the question could have been "What would you do for a gyro (yee-ro)?" About 2,000 people showed they will wait in line for over an hour to get their hands on this Greek sandwich.
The Greek Festival has been a beloved Huntington tradition hosted by the St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 701 11th Ave. in Huntington for the past 41 years.
“It's just a great atmosphere and then delicious food. I love everything that I've ever had here. I don't mind standing in line to wait for good food,” said Sarah Whitfield of Huntington, a second-year attendee. Her favorite items at the festival are the baklava and the moussaka.
There are eight vendors at the festival this year selling authentic items from Greece.
Co-organizer Nick Svingos says preparation for the festival happens year-round.
"We try to make it like a like going to Greece for a weekend. You can listen to music; you can hear some of the culture; you can do a church tour," Nick Svingos said.
He says the church purchased additional stoves and ovens this year to put more food out faster.
It takes more than 100 volunteers to set up everything, make the food, move the line along quickly and solve problems.
“I love seeing all the people and all the crowds, and everyone is so happy to be able to come. And they enjoy standing in lines and they meet people and they talk to all the people around them and it's watching the people have a good time,” said Mary Beth Svingos, who is Nick's wife and also a festival volunteer.
She has been involved in the festival as a volunteer for the past 35 years.
“It's not just volunteering. We all just do it cause we like doing it,” said Socrates Svingos, a volunteer in the gyro tent and Nick and Mary Beth’s son.
Socrates Svingos says his favorite parts of the festival are the dancing and working, even though “it can get a little hectic.”
“This is a great thing for the community to have. They love it and showing them more culture, give them a little bit of Greek culture,” said Kathy Friedman, the volunteer in charge of the downstairs dining hall.
Friedman grew up in Huntington and has been a member of the church since she was born.
“It's hard to pick a favorite. If I had to, it's either the dancing or the food, but I think it's just fun to have everybody in Huntington enjoy something all together. It brings a lot of people together. Everybody gets excited for it. Everybody knows what weekend Greek Fest is. It's just like some excitement around Huntington because normally it's pretty sleepy,” said Kathryn Booth, of Huntington, a volunteer in the gyro tent.
Booth has volunteered at the festival for the past 15 years. She’s known the Svingos family for a long time; they’ve been neighbors since she was 2 years old.
Dorothy Pavlis, a volunteer in the pastry department for all 41 years of the festival, said she enjoys being with the all the people at the festival and helping the church. This year’s festival is in memory of her husband, Paul Pavlis, who died this summer.
Watching the traditions at the festival, culturally rich and older than Huntington, be passed down through generations is another big part of why the volunteers do what they do.
“I used to be the dance instructor, so I always enjoyed that and the children that I taught to dance now have children and it's being passed down. So I think that's a lot of fun,” said Joanna Svingos-Smith, co-organizer of the festival alongside her brother, Nick.
Nearly every volunteer interviewed said their favorite food item on the menu is a gyro. Expertly seasoned, tender lamb, fresh tomatoes, crispy lettuce, creamy tzatziki sauce, stuffed into a warm pita; all the volunteers quoted in this article said the gyros are the No. 1 menu item to try.
“I love how all the flavors mix together of the lamb and the feta and the lettuce; they all join in,” Mary Beth Svingos said.
There are chicken and lamb gyros. Socrates Svingos says he knows a lot of people choose the chicken because it feels safe, but he would encourage everyone to try the lamb because it’s a big part of Greek culture.
Svingos-Smith says the people who don’t like lamb usually haven’t tasted it when it was prepared correctly.
“I think it's the herbs that we use, the spices. The lamb has garlic cloves, salt and pepper, oregano. That kind of is in a lot of stuff that we do. Those same spices, just kind of helps pull out the flavor,” she said.
The festival is also about reaching out to the community, sharing the culture, faith, history and community found within the St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
“I try to differentiate between being a Greek person and being a Greek Orthodox Christian. And as a Greek Orthodox Christian, it's our mission to share what we know, our knowledge. And this is one way we can share the culture of the Greek people and also share in our religion,” Mary Beth Svingos said.
This year is the church’s 75th anniversary.
“The church historically has been a grounding place for people of Greek-American heritage or Greek heritage. Beyond that, many people who have come to the faith … it seems to have a certain appeal these days. People are looking for tradition. They're looking for a connection with an unbroken line, a historical line of traditional Christianity,” said Father Mark Elliott. This is his 20th year at the church.
He encourages everyone in the community to attend a church service at least once to see what the Greek Orthodox Christian Church is all about. There are also church tours happening during the festival. On Saturday, the tours are offered at noon and 4 p.m.
“The thing that we can offer to people is the sense that we do have that continuity. We do have the historical grounding. We do have a very rich theology, very rich history. But it's not about, ‘Can we make you Greek?’ It's about, ‘Can I offer you the ancient Christian church that is not broken throughout history?’” he said.
The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the festival go toward the church and local food pantries.