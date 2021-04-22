HUNTINGTON — Cabell County funding may be in jeopardy for a Lesage organization after it was not included in recent levy votes.
Green Acres Regional Center/Lesage Natural Bottled Water, an organization that employs people who are intellectually disabled, has received a Cabell County levy since 1982, according to the organization's director. It was not on the ballot in 2020 with other levies because the organization missed an application deadline.
Two representatives from Green Acres spoke during the public comments portion of Thursday's Cabell County Commission meeting. Devin Slone, the executive director of Green Acres, and Matt Muller, sales and distribution manager, both highlighted the benefits of the organization during the meeting and invited commissioners to visit the facility.
“It’s such a jewel for Cabell County and for the state of West Virginia. We should really cherish what we do and what the guys do. It’s a wonderful place,” Slone said.
Slone said that if Green Acres is not added to the levy in 2022, the organization will run out of money to continue its operations. The funding from the county levy typically makes up 40% of Green Acres’ overall operation budget.
Green Acres does not get state or federal funding, Sloane said. Commissioner Nancy Cartmill asked what happened to Green Acres’ state funding, adding that the facility previously received it. Slone said he was not sure what the history was behind that decision, but Green Acres has contacted state legislators about its mission and how to renew that funding.
Commissioner Jim Morgan asked Slone how many counties Green Acres serves. The director said Green Acres initially served people from Wayne, Lincoln, Cabell and Mason counties. Slone said most current employees are from Cabell, and a few are from Mason. Green Acres employs 37 people with disabilities, and 33 of them are from Cabell County.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya recently visited the facility and said she was impressed. Green Acres has won awards in international competitions for the water it produces. She told Slone and Muller that she reached out to the West Virginia Development Office and the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living.
“Whether it’s a levy or whatever, I think there is a solution to be found,” Sobonya said. “We just have to get the appropriate people to the table to find that solution.”
Slone said following the commission meeting that he would like the current levy to either be amended or ensure that Green Acres could be included in a levy on a future ballot.
Morgan and Cartmill said following the meeting that the current levy could not be amended and Green Acres would need to submit a new application for a levy to be considered by voters.