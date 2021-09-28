Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert speaks to students as the university offers in-person Green and White Day open house events on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Huntington. Green and White Day events return to campus Oct. 15-16.
Courtesy of Austin O’Connor | Marshall University
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will continue its Green and White Day events Friday-Saturday, Oct. 15-16, on the Huntington campus, according to a news release.
These admissions and enrollment events will allow prospective students to visit the campus for a day of information sessions and activities. The Green and White Day open house events provide students with the opportunity to tour Marshall’s campus, get in-depth information about their intended academic major and meet with faculty members and academic experts at the interactive Academic Showcase.
“We’re excited for an in-person opportunity to show students what a great fit Marshall can be,” said Avinandan (Avi) Mukherjee, the interim provost at Marshall. “The Marshall Family is unmatched and the connections students make when they attend Marshall will last a lifetime.”
Prospective students can also tour a residence hall and learn about additional resources available to students on campus.
Visit www.marshall.edu/experience to register for the Green and White Day open house. Registration is limited and based on capacity guidelines at the time of the event, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Marshall University is following all CDC guidelines, including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, to keep all its guests safe.
Two Green and White days are also scheduled for Thursday-Friday, Nov. 11-12.
