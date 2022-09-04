The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Green Bank Telescope (copy)

A $5.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation will fund a project to replace the 210-foot-diameter track loop on which the base of the Green Bank Telescope rotates.

 Courtesy of NRAO/AUI/NSF

CHARLESTON — To keep the world’s largest fully steerable telescope fully steerable, the National Science Foundation is investing $5.3 million over the next four years to replace a network of 48 steel wear plates that make up the 210-foot-diameter track loop on which the base of the telescope rotates.

Green Bank Telescope operators are able to pinpoint planets, stars, asteroids, pulsars and other astronomical objects by moving the 17 million-pound radio telescope along the track and adjusting a tilting gear that positions the angle of its 100-meter parabolic antenna.

