GLENWOOD — Situated across more than 1,000 acres, the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area offers tranquility among the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
The property, located about 15 miles north of Huntington, sits in both Cabell County and Mason County along the banks of the Ohio River. With a mixture of farmland, forest and wetlands, the area is a prime spot for fishing and hunting as well as a place to view wildlife.
Fishing at Green Bottom can be done from the wetlands, along the banks of the Ohio River and from boats, and hunters traverse the property in search of deer, rabbit, squirrel and more.
Green Bottom also offers the chance to see wildlife, including more than 100 species of birds, 30 mammals, amphibians and reptiles, and a nature trail and boardwalk provide access to the wetlands and forest to make viewing the creatures in their natural habitat even easier.