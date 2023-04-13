The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — GreenPower Motor Co. has secured a $15 million contract for the sale of electric school buses to the West Virginia Department of Education.

The deal to provide the department with emission-free buses, including 37 40-foot, 90-passenger Type-D “BEAST” models and four 24-passenger 25-foot, “Nano BEAST” models (three with wheelchair accommodations), is part of a three-tiered incentive package granted to the Vancouver-headquartered company in return for placing a manufacturing facility in South Charleston.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

