GREENUP, Ky. — A Greenup County, Kentucky, man has been charged with child sexual exploitation charges after a statewide investigation led police to believe he was downloading child pornography.
Robert Adams, 48, of Greenup County, is charged with six counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor; six counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sex performance; and one count of distribution of matter portraying sex performance by a minor — first offense.
According to the Kentucky State Police Post 14, state police detectives and the Ashland Police Department executed a search warrant in Flatwoods, Kentucky, after a multiple-month investigation related to charges of child sexual abuse material. The investigation led law enforcement to discover suspicious activity from an IP address that belonged to Adams.
KSP believes Adams was downloading images involving child exploitation and recently obtained a search warrant, which was served at his residence last week. Equipment believed to have been used to facilitate crimes was seized and taken to APD for examination.
Adams was arrested and housed at the Greenup County Detention Center.