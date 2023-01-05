The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

police BLOX icon 6.jpg
Metro Creative

ASHLAND — Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup County man Wednesday in Ashland and charged him with two counts of rape, two counts of incest and numerous bench warrants, according to a news release.

Justin McDowell, 33, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, was arrested at a residence in Ashland following a brief altercation with state police detectives. McDowell brandished a knife before being disarmed and taken into custody, according to the release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.