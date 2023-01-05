ASHLAND — Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup County man Wednesday in Ashland and charged him with two counts of rape, two counts of incest and numerous bench warrants, according to a news release.
Justin McDowell, 33, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, was arrested at a residence in Ashland following a brief altercation with state police detectives. McDowell brandished a knife before being disarmed and taken into custody, according to the release.
He was transported to King's Daughters Medical Center for unspecified injuries before being taken to the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
State police have been investigating alleged sexual abuse allegations involving a female juvenile since Dec. 9, according to the release.
Detective Sam Lawson of the state police is investigating the case.
Further charges in Boyd County are pending, according to the release.
The rape and incest charges were filed in Greenup County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.