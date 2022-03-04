IRONTON — A Greenup County, Kentucky, man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison after he admitted violating community control sanctions.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced Joseph Sizemore, 39, of the 400 block of 3rd Avenue, Worthington, to prison in the case. However, Sizemore could be eligible for early release after six months to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The program at STAR can take several months to complete.
In an unrelated case, Kayla Burke, 27, of Stormes Alley, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. Ballard set final sentencing in the case for March 16. Burke faces up to a two-year prison sentence.
In other cases:
Robert S. Collins, 49, of Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR and to do 200 hours of community service.
Laron Beach, 28, of the 1500 block of Karin Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Bond was set at $25,000 and he was ordered to get an assessment and get treatment, if required, while the case is pending.
Jonathan D. Bowman, 23, of County Road 53, Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $10,000.
Robert S. Hamlin Jr., 39, of Columbus Street, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to get a drug assessment and treatment, if needed.
Jarrod Lancaster, 36, of the 300 block of Pearl Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of meth, identity fraud and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Christina Nease, 42, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending. She also was ordered to get a drug assessment and get treatment, if needed.
Derrick A. Pennington, 38, of County Road 15, South Point, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, aggravated possession of meth and possession of marijuana. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to get a drug assessment and treatment, if needed.
