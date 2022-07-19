GREENUP, Ky. — A same-sex married couple face lengthy prison sentences following a three-day trial last week in Greenup Circuit Court.
Kory E. Helmick, 35, and Matthew R. Biggs, 33, both of Argillite, Kentucky, were convicted on sex-related charges for abusing a foster child who was 14 and 15 when the abuse occurred.
Helmick was convicted on two counts of sodomy in the third degree, one count of sodomy in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of unlawful use of an electronic system to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities. The jury recommended a 31-year prison sentence.
Biggs was convicted on two counts of sodomy in the third degree, one count of sodomy in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse. The jury recommended a 12 years in prison sentence.
Judge Brian McCloud set final sentencing for Oct. 20.
The case was prosecuted by Joseph Merkel, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
The jury deliberated for about eight hours before returning a verdict and recommended sentences as part of a three-day trial in Greenup Circuit Court.
The panel also recommended both men be put on a lifetime sex offender registry.
The pair were indicted in 2020 for abusing the foster child from 2017 to 2019.
