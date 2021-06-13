GREENUP, Ky. — The Greenup County Genealogy & Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. June 24 in the Community Room at the Greenup Library.
After the meeting, Eli Allen will show how to clean tombstones. Everyone is welcome.
Updated: June 13, 2021 @ 1:43 am
