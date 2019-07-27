FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Embankment repairs on Ky. 3306 (Tunnel Branch Road) in southeast Greenup County will require the state highway to close next week during daytime work hours, according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Highways.
Beginning around 7 a.m. Monday, July 29, crews will close Ky. 3306 between Tunnel Ridge Road and Wellman Cemetery Road at mile point 2.6 to install T-rail to shore up the roadway's embankment where it's slipped, the release said. The road will remain closed until about 5 p.m. each day through Thursday, Aug. 1, or Friday, Aug. 2.
During closure times, through traffic may detour using Ky. 1 and Ky. 207 through Argillite or other routes, the release said.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.