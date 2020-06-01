BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The monthly meeting of The Compassionate Friends, a grief support group primarily for parents or grandparents who have lost a child/grandchild, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at The Compassionate Friends Garden at the lake at Barboursville Park. Bring a chair, as the meeting will be outside at the garden area. Refreshments will be provided. If there is inclement weather, the meeting will be postponed until July 2.
The Pea Ridge Women’s Club has offered to refurbish and landscape the TCF Garden in the Barboursville Park. They plan to work on the garden on Wednesday, June 3. Anyone interested in helping on Wednesday should call Kathy Spence at 304-751-6849 on Tuesday for directions and times.