HUNTINGTON — Makenzie Grier, a senior at Huntington High School, has won the August Challenge for the Future Investment Program.
Students were tasked with creating an idea for an event or initiative to take place in the spring for Huntington students that would have a positive impact in their lives. The students had to submit their ideas then participate in an interview to further explain their ideas, their goals and their personal expectations.
Grier's event will focus on middle school and high school students gaining insight on career paths that are available and options that they have upon high school graduation. The emphasis would be on having individuals from the community share their experiences with the students to encourage and motivate them to be dedicated to their own personal growth.
Grier will develop the budget and plan the event in the fall to execute it in the spring. Upon completion of her event, Grier will receive $750. She will be able to have up to four fellow students to help her, and they will receive $150 each.
The August challenge focused on students understanding that they are capable of making a difference within their community; it just starts with an idea and a commitment to putting in the time and resources to make it a reality.
A local resident and 2009 Huntington High graduate, Charles C. Meyers Jr., first created his Future Investment Program in 2012. This program helps to mentor middle school and high school students in Huntington. The mission of Future Investment Programs is to develop programs and initiatives for young people to focus through building personal, leadership and career development.
"Makenzie Grier is a very caring student," Meyers said. "She doesn't just want to put herself in a position to succeed; she wants the individuals around her to maximize their success as well. She is focused on putting herself in the best position to develop as a leader, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to help her grow into her potential."
Each month, the Future Investment Program challenges its students with assignments designed to help them grow. For more information about Future Investment Program, contact Charles C. Myers Jr. at meyerscharles153@gmail.com.