CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Drew Griffin, Chesapeake mayor pro tem, has been named as Chesapeake mayor after Nathan Ittig resigned last year as mayor.
Griffin said Chesapeake Village Council has until Jan. 18 to call a special meeting to appoint a sixth member on council. If council doesn’t name a new council member, it will be up to Griffin to appoint the sixth council member.
During an organizational meeting earlier this week, Chesapeake Village Council set regular council meetings for 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Chesapeake Village Hall.
Other council members currently serving on village council are Paul Hart; Jacob Wells has been named mayor pro tem; Lisa Blake; Katie Bentley and Marvin Henson.
Ittig served about 14 months as Chesapeake mayor before resigning last month.
Griffin will serve as mayor through the end of the year. He said he plans to file for a four-year term of mayor this year.
The mayor’s position will be on the ballot this year, along with the seats held by Hart and Henson.
Griffin said officials have posted the open position on council and “we have a couple of people interested.”
The village also has filed a temporary budget for Chesapeake this year of $584,560.41. A permanent budget must be adopted by April 1.
