20211008 chesapeake 05.jpg
Welcome to Chesapeake sign posted outside Chesapeake City Hall, seen here on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Drew Griffin, Chesapeake mayor pro tem, has been named as Chesapeake mayor after Nathan Ittig resigned last year as mayor.

Griffin said Chesapeake Village Council has until Jan. 18 to call a special meeting to appoint a sixth member on council. If council doesn’t name a new council member, it will be up to Griffin to appoint the sixth council member.

