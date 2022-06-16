HUNTINGTON — Shovels went into the ground Wednesday for a new fire station that will bear the name of one of Fairfield’s representatives.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new City of Huntington fire station at 1950 9th Ave. The station is named after former Huntington Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr.
Current Mayor Steve Williams said the station is in the “heartbeat of the city,” Fairfield, and emphasize the neighborhood’s economic importance. It will not only provide fire protection, but it will be a building for the community.
“What it simply does is it makes a strong statement that a community building of such strategic importance is in the heart of the Fairfield neighborhood,” he said.
The station is expected to be completed within a year to 16 months. It will replace the University Fire Station near 6th Avenue and 20th Street, which was built in 1968. The construction cost of the new station is $4.9 million.
The former mayor is a long-time Fairfield resident. He became Huntington’s first Black mayor in 1984 and served until 1985. As the first Black man elected to Huntington City Council, he served from 1981-85.
Mayor Joseph Williams said he was humbled by the honor. After the ceremony, he added that the new fire station will enhance Fairfield.
“When I think of this, I’m really representing all of the people throughout the ages of all persuasions who have helped to make this country great and, yet so often, they aren’t recognized,” Mayor Joseph Williams said. “And that brings tears to my eyes when they aren’t recognized but something like this, this is my way of recognizing them and saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’ ”
He is the chairman, CEO and founder of Basic Supply Co. Inc. He co-founded Unlimited Future Inc., a nonprofit, microenterprise development center and business incubator along 8th Avenue. The Huntington City Council approved naming the station after the former mayor on Monday.
Chief Greg Fuller said firefighters plan to start working in the Fairfield station by July 1, 2023. The site has a strategic advantage as it is on the south side of the underpasses, he said.
“The Fairfield community has the highest number of structure fires and fatalities, unfortunately, and by having this station that continues to serve this neighborhood strategically located here, it’s going to continue to enhance our delivery of service,” the chief said.
Mayor Steve Williams said after the ceremony that he expects that the new station will aid in recruiting firefighters. A priority is fully staffing the department.
“Certainly, we have to hit our staffing number, but we want to do it with a diverse rank and file,” he said.
The city also has plans to build a new station in Westmoreland along Piedmont Road. Fuller said demolition at the site is complete. The Public Works Department will remove trees by mid-fall. Through the winter, the city will work on financing and planning for the building.