Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, during Revolutionary Racing Kentucky’s groundbreaking ceremony on a quarter horse track, equestrian center and entertainment complex in Boyd County.
Revolutionary Racing Kentucky breaks ground Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, on a quarter horse track, equestrian center and entertainment complex in Boyd County.
Courtesy of Coady Photography
Revolutionary Racing Kentucky broke ground Friday on a horse racing facility on 177 acres in Boyd County, near Ashland.
Courtesy of Coady Photography
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, during Revolutionary Racing Kentucky’s groundbreaking ceremony on a quarter horse track, equestrian center and entertainment complex in Boyd County.
Courtesy of Coady Photography
Revolutionary Racing Kentucky breaks ground Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, on a quarter horse track, equestrian center and entertainment complex in Boyd County.
Courtesy of Coady Photography
Revolutionary Racing Kentucky broke ground Friday on a horse racing facility on 177 acres in Boyd County, near Ashland.
Courtesy of Coady Photography
A rendering shows Revolutionary Racing Kentucky’s plans for a horse racing facility on 177 acres in Boyd County.
ASHLAND — Revolutionary Racing Kentucky broke ground Friday on what will be a world-class quarter horse track, equestrian center and entertainment complex, officials said.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to take this step, and we are excited about what this means to the people of eastern Kentucky,” Larry Lucas, chairman of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, said in a news release. “This investment will create jobs, bring in new tax revenues and make Boyd County a destination for horse owners and racing fans from around the country.”
The $55 million investment in eastern Kentucky is expected to create hundreds of union construction jobs over the next year and, when complete, more than 200 good-paying, full-time positions, officials said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, dozens of state and local officials and hundreds of supporters attended the groundbreaking ceremony.
“Congratulations to Larry Lucas and the entire Revolutionary Racing team on this game-changing milestone,” Beshear said in the release. “This $55 million investment will help build the future of horse racing in Kentucky, and it will create great jobs for our people in Ashland, adding even more economic momentum to what the commonwealth is seeing as a whole. Companies are betting their futures on Kentucky because of our world-class workforce.”
In July, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission awarded Revolutionary Racing Kentucky the commonwealth’s ninth and final horse racing license. Set to be built on nearly 200 acres in Boyd County near Ashland, it will serve as Kentucky’s only track dedicated to quarter horses. It will feature a 660-yard sprint track and daily purses of $500,000.
While racing will serve as its centerpiece, plans call for year-round use for quarter horse shows and competitions, as well as an adjacent entertainment complex. Those investments will help generate nearly $1 million in new local tax revenues each year, officials said.
The track is expected to open for the 2024 racing season.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.