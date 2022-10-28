The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — Revolutionary Racing Kentucky broke ground Friday on what will be a world-class quarter horse track, equestrian center and entertainment complex, officials said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to take this step, and we are excited about what this means to the people of eastern Kentucky,” Larry Lucas, chairman of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, said in a news release. “This investment will create jobs, bring in new tax revenues and make Boyd County a destination for horse owners and racing fans from around the country.”

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.