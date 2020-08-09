HUNTINGTON — Cabell County health officials have lost some ground in the fight against overdose deaths and infectious disease related to substance use disorder as the pandemic puts up even more barriers to help.
As of July 15, the latest statistics available from the state, Cabell County had 93 cases of HIV, many still linked to the cluster originally reported in 2019.
“Really, what we are seeing averages out to three new cases a month,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “That’s still half as many as we had during the outbreak last year. Because of COVID-19 and safety measures required to protect patients and the staff, contact is limited. So the visits are shorter and less frequent. And this is a population that doesn’t really have the kind of telephone access others have, so the ways to stay in touch are limited. We are dependent on that personal interaction. They need that personal interaction with someone who treats them with respect and cares about their well-being to get the full benefit of harm reduction services, not to mention some of the other HIV services we offer.”
Kilkenny said HIV treatment is more successful when a person is also receiving treatment for substance use disorder, but the pandemic has also made finding treatment harder. The health department used to be able to drive people from the health department to a treatment facility, but that face-to-face service has been disrupted.
The harm reduction program never stopped operating — Kilkenny said it’s just not as easy as it once was. But clients can still get tested for HIV or other infectious diseases, get new syringes or referred to treatment.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams last week issued a public health report in support of syringe service programs, as he refers to them. Adams writes that in the face of growing rates of infectious diseases related to those who inject drugs across the nation, policies must be in place to prevent transmission of disease.
“These policies can strengthen systems that help (persons who inject drugs) to seek and receive health care and to stop using drugs,” he writes. “Examples are state and local policies that enable implementation of comprehensive syringe service programs.”
Comprehensive syringe service programs, like the harm reduction program at Cabell-Huntington, do more than prevent disease spread — they save lives. New users of these programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment and almost three times more likely to stop using drugs than persons who do not use syringe service programs.
“Nearly 30 years of research has shown that (syringe service programs) are safe, effective, and cost-saving and they do not increase illegal drug use or crime,” the report reads.
Adams writes he knows first-hand how syringe service programs can save lives. He was the medical officer for Indiana when Scott County had its HIV outbreak in 2014.
“In an important lesson learned, a modeling study of the Indiana outbreak showed that the earlier (syringe service programs) were implemented, the more community HIV cases they can avert,” Adam writes.
Adams advocates for states to use federal funding to establish syringe service programs, though federal funding will not pay for syringes.
Kilkenny said whether it’s policy or disease prevention, any barrier to the harm reduction program makes it harder for those who need the services to get them.
“Anywhere we have control over removing barriers, we need to think about that and we need to be creative in ways we can work around this, for more face-to-face high frequency, high duration type visits,” he said. “Any way we can provide the services, we are. Particularly, we moved naloxone distribution outside (the) health department into an area where people can visit more freely, stay longer and the visit can be safer. We are always looking at the options we can employ to get people the help that they need.”
Kilkenny fears the pandemic is also going to lead to a rise in fatal overdoses, suicide and relapse. The isolation required to slow the spread of the new virus is the exact opposite of what a person trying to recover from substance use disorder needs, he said.
“It’s a big strain on people’s mental health,” he said. “It can be a driver. Issues around suicide and overdose and relapse and substance use disorder — we don’t know stats for 2020 regarding overdose deaths other than we know the local call numbers and we know that the number of overdose deaths went up starting in May, and these were temporarily related to stay-at-home restrictions and the wear that has on people as they go on, week after week, and their mental health requires them to have access to mental health facilities and that’s restricted to online. Not everyone has access to teleconferencing.
“We are going to see the restrictions of COVID-19 are going to have these unintended consequences,” he said.
He said it’s why it’s so important for people to wear masks and to work hard at reducing spread of COVID-19 — so these barriers can be lifted.
“Even little vaccine breakthroughs re-energize us,” Kilkenny said. “We are all very impatient and technologically driven. We want a test and a cure. We have limited tests and no cure. What we do have is masks.”
To make an appointment at the health department for HIV or any other testing or services, call 304-523-6483.