HUNTINGTON — Members of the community are invited to a groundbreaking for the St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Splash Pad at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Cloud Commons.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District received a $250,000 Building Better Communities grant for the splash pad last fall from the Natural Recreation and Park Association in conjunction with the American Water Charitable Foundation.
The facility will allow visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy inclusive aquatic play this summer.
Also under construction is a fully accessible restroom facility equipped with adult-sized changing tables. Additional phases of this project are set to include a parking lot and swings. For more information or to assist with the funding of this project, visit ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.