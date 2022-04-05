ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Groundbreaking for a new Lawrence County senior center has been scheduled for next week, according to county Commissioner Freddie Hayes.
The building will cost about $1 million and have a kitchen, a place to serve between 150 and 200 meals and space for the Ohio University Southern programs in the eastern part of the county.
“We’ve been working on this for three years,” Hayes said.
The groundbreaking is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
Hayes helped secure $1 million in Ohio capital funds for the project, which is to be built on Lawrence County Fairgrounds property.
Bids on the project will be sent out soon, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corp., which is working with the county on the project. The development corporation has worked with the county on construction projects such as the new ambulance station in the Rock Hill area.
“We’ll get a quality job,” Dingus said. “We have worked with seniors and the county commission on this project. It has been designed to meet their needs.”
Hayes said he hopes the project will be completed before the end of the year. Construction of the one-story building could take six to eight months, he said.
