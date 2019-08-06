MILTON - The rough groundwork is being pounded on Cabell County's first sports complex purpose-built for a middle school as the new Milton Middle School football field begins to take shape adjacent to the school in Milton.
The $1,321,000 first phase - which includes a grass football field with bleachers for 750 spectators, and a paved access road - of the three-phase project was approved by the Cabell County Board of Education in June. The field is expected to be ready for play by the 2020 season.
Future plans could include buildings to accommodate locker rooms, bathrooms and a concession stand and a track surrounding the field, and lights. The current project would lay the groundwork to make those features possible as additional funds become available.
Milton Middle School has for decades played its home football games at the former Milton High School field, adjacent to Milton Elementary School, which still sees use by Ona and Milton Little Leagues. The old field has no on-site locker rooms or permanent bathrooms.
The major problem is its location, roughly six blocks from the former middle school (now the Milton Pre-K), meaning players had to cross U.S. 60 and walk through a back alley near Kipling Shoe Co. to enter their home field.
Milton will be the first of the county's four middle schools to have its own purpose-built sports complex. Barboursville plays its home games on the nearly century-old King Field left behind by the former Barboursville High School, while both Huntington and Huntington East play their home games at Huntington High School.
Building a new field in Milton fulfills a goal set several years ago by Cabell County school administrators when the district's bond levy passed, which also funded projects like an addition to Martha Elementary School.
Hayslett Construction was awarded the contract to build the first phase of the field, paid for through bond surplus and local funds.
The new Milton Middle School was completed in 2008 on the western side of town after relocating from the former Milton High School along Main Street, which now houses the Milton Pre-K.