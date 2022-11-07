The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Those who have built the region's recovery community are researching if there is interest in a school that would be tailored to the needs of teenagers struggling with addiction. 

Putnam Wellness Coalition and the Regional Family Resource Network will host a community focus group at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 1 Valley Park Road near Hurricane, West Virginia, to hear input from those diagnosed with substance use disorder to see if there is a necessity for what would be West Virginia’s first recovery high school.

