Volunteers unload boxes filled with frozen turkeys from the pallets outside the Walmart Supercenter as the South Hills Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation distributes hundreds of turkeys on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Point, Ohio.
Volunteers help load boxes filled with frozen turkeys for people as the South Hills Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation distributes hundreds of turkeys on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Walmart in South Point, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Volunteers with the South Hills Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation distributed 950 frozen turkeys Saturday for Thanksgiving and Christmas as part of the organization’s Turkey Hunters Care Program.
The group has been distributing frozen turkeys for the holiday season for about five years.
The latest giveaway took place at the Walmart rear parking lot in Fayette Township off U.S. 52.
The frozen turkeys were given to some 15 local churches, two local food banks and other organizations such as Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Backpack Buddies, Concerned Citizens of Burlington and Shop with a Cop, among others, according to a news release.
The group provided some 1,100 frozen turkeys last year and a total of 3,365 since it started the donation program in 2017, according to Larry Pernestti with the Longbeards Chapter.
The local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation raised more than $11,000 for the program by selling gun raffle tickets and other fundraisers, including an annual dinner and fundraiser.
The group also has partnered with City National Bank, the local Walmart, Poppy’s Pizza, EXP Realty, Michael and Connie Canty and Pathways, according to the release.
Anyone interested in participating in the program can contact Bill Mullins, chapter vice president of the Turkey Hunters Care program, at 606-232-6618 or via email at southhillslongbeards@gmail.com.
