HUNTINGTON — People participated in the 70th annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Various individuals led the group in prayers for different groups of people, such as families, elected officials and military members.
World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams was among Thursday’s speakers. During his prayer, he spoke about the importance of gathering to honor God.
“All over America today, people are gathered today in God’s name,” Williams said. “It shouldn’t happen just today, but it needs to happen every day. The National Day of Prayer is needed as much as it was during World War II.”
Prior to the service, musicians held a concert. Some attendees brought lawn chairs to sit and listen to the music and ceremony.
Terrie Dial-Weekly and Nancie Perry, two lifelong friends from Huntington, were at the courthouse during the concert. Both said they were enjoying the music and had never been to a National Day of Prayer event. Dial-Weekly said she hoped Thursday’s attendees took away a spirit of unity from the event.
“We have such a division in our country right now. I would hope that people could get together through all our beliefs in God, in whichever way we want to worship him,” Dial-Weekly said.
T-Anne See, the National Day of Prayer coordinator for Cabell County, said she felt it was especially important to have this year’s event to show that people can come together through crises. Last year’s event was a drive-in event so people could gather during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think that people still need to see other people praying. I feel like it gives them hope,” See said.
According to its website, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held the first Thursday in May, during which people of all faiths are asked to pray for the nation. It was created by a joint resolution of Congress in 1952.