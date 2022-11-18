HUNTINGTON — More than three dozen Marshall University students, staff and community members demonstrated on campus Friday to voice their experiences with the Title IX Office and the university.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith invited the group, led by second-year Marshall student Rebecca “Bex” Law, to move their demonstration inside Old Main for a discussion about their concerns.
“We need to have trust that you are in a safe environment," Smith said to the group. "And should you ever feel anything less than safe that you should understand the process; you should know that people are here to advocate on your behalf and that you are protected until you feel comfortable. And so if that does not exist — if that has not existed — you hear from me directly, that I apologize on behalf of our university that we have not created that environment.”
Flyers for the protest placed around campus indicated participants wanted staff to be held accountable for the way they have heard and responded to Title IX cases. Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program.
“I want to be clear that I love Marshall. … But everyone deserves the right to education without discrimination,” Law said. “We are … one of many.”
The protest was organized after the USA Today article "How a top university failed survivors during their Title IX cases" was published Wednesday, detailing a 2018 sexual assault case that involved four Marshall students.
Joseph Chase Hardin was convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual assault for the rape of Ripley Haney and later convicted of misdemeanor battery in the attack of another student, Alicia Gonzales. Hardin was sentenced in September 2020 to serve at least 20 years in prison.
In January, the state Supreme Court unanimously denied Hardin’s ruling for a new trial after what he said was insufficient evidence to support his convictions.
The USA Today article included interviews with Haney and Gonzales, who said they were two of Hardin's victims. Hardin was acquitted of two similar charges filed after allegations made by Frankie Crabtree.
The Herald-Dispatch typically does not publish the names of sexual assault victims, but the women involved came forward publicly during Hardin's prosecution.
Smith sent an email to the university students and staff Thursday evening addressing the article and informing them of a search for a new Title IX coordinator amid a restructuring of the Title IX Office.
"Since the time of the 2018 case, Marshall took multiple steps to strengthen its policies and procedures. A task force was convened, the Board of Governors' policy on Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Harassment, Sexual & Domestic Misconduct, Stalking and Retaliation was updated, and new Administrative Procedures were developed to better address and adjudicate these issues," the email stated. "Further, those procedures have been reviewed by the Department of Justice, Office of Civil Rights and most recently by an independent third-party consultant to ensure we left no stone unturned."
Students discussed the email Smith sent and addressed a sentence where he mentioned that, as a husband and father of two girls, he understood their concerns.
“I also want to circle back on the comment you made both in your email and here today: That you're passionate about this because you have a wife and you have two daughters. I understand where you're coming from and I love that that is an inspiration to you, (but) we are people outside of our relationship to men," Law said to Smith. "We are people outside of our relationships to other people; we need to be valued, supported and listened to regardless of our relationship to any man."
Smith thanked Law for the constructive speech and said he could tell it was a mutual feeling among students who nodded their heads throughout.
“I am sorry for what you went through personally. I am also sorry that my words get heard a certain way. I am a man, and I can't walk in the shoes of others, but I can live through the lives of those that I am close to and I hear their stories. We have stories in our family. So, what I can say to you is it may seem like in a patriarchal society that I couldn't understand, but as close as I can I share that story to say that I really do. I do deeply care," Smith said.
Law informed Smith that the protesters plan to have a private meeting next week to create an extensive list of suggestions for the Title IX Office and for the university.
Law and others in the group said the first steps are to hire a licensed counselor for all Title IX meetings, implement non-contact classrooms for victims of sexual assault, and create transparency between victims and the Title IX Office.
After leaving Old Main, the protesters walked outside, where Law spoke and others held signs in support.
While it snowed, some wrote statements on the sidewalk with chalk, such as "Protect me Title IX" and "Listen to survivors."
The group marched from Old Main to the Memorial Fountain at the heart of campus, where several anonymous students spoke about their personal experiences.
With white flowers still lined up around the fountain from Monday's ceremony to honor the 75 people killed in the 1970 Marshall plane crash, students said this is the home they chose, and they want to stay while they also persevere.