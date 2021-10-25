Six-year-old Angel Denney, left, and 7-year-old Ainsley Denney carry a pumpkin as Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association holds a Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown event with a screening of “The Great Pumpkin” on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association holds a Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown event with a screening of “The Great Pumpkin” on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
Two-year-old Leo Hiner-Jenkins searches for prizes during a needle in a haystack game as Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association holds a Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown event with a screening of “The Great Pumpkin” on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
Six-year-old Angel Denney, left, and 7-year-old Ainsley Denney carry a pumpkin as Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association holds a Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown event with a screening of “The Great Pumpkin” on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association holds a Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown event with a screening of “The Great Pumpkin” on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
Two-year-old Leo Hiner-Jenkins searches for prizes during a needle in a haystack game as Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association holds a Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown event with a screening of “The Great Pumpkin” on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association offered a Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown event Saturday with a screening of “The Great Pumpkin” at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.