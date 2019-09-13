CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Returned Peace Corps Volunteers has received a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council to fund recording of interviews with former Peace Corps volunteers and staff.
WVRPCV, an affiliate of the National Peace Corps Association, will work with the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library to preserve the legacy of the Peace Corps through these interviews.
The interviews will be stored, cataloged and made available via the Kennedy Library (part of the National Archives and Records Administration).
The West Virginia interviews will also become part of the collection at the state Department of Archives and History.
Former volunteers and staff interested in being part of this project should send contact information, along with basic information about their service, in an email to westvirginiarpcv@gmail.com, with "Interviews" in the subject line. Since 1961, more than 700 West Virginians have served in the Peace Corps.
This project is being presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.