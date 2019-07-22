HUNTINGTON — The first meeting of the revived Huntington Human Relations Commission will be held Monday night to elect officers and discuss any other matters.
Later that night, Huntington City Council members are expected to vote on two additional appointees, bringing the commission to a full 11 members. It will be the commission's first meeting since Mayor Steve Williams announced he was bringing it back earlier this year. Council members appointed nine members during a regular meeting last month.
According to the city's ordinance, the Huntington Human Relations Commission investigates and holds hearings on cases of alleged discrimination arising from the city's nondiscrimination ordinance. The commission may then issue subpoenas to study complaints and order fines for companies or individuals found committing discriminatory practices. The ordinance makes unlawful any discrimination based on race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, age, blindness, disability or veteran status.
The Human Relations Commission officially disbanded in 2011 because of financial constraints, laying off an employee and dissolving an 11-member board of commissioners. The commission lost its ability to investigate complaints after Fair Housing Assistance and Community Development Block Grant funds dried up in 2009. Without funding, the commission listened to complaints and referred callers to other agencies, such as the West Virginia Human Rights Commission.
Williams said restarting the commission is in line with the city's mission of openness and fairness for all. City Council members approved a budget with money set aside to fund commission activities. Williams said he was seeking recommendations for an executive director, who has not yet been hired.
During a City Council meeting Monday night, members will vote on the approval of Ally Layman and David N. Harris to the commission, bringing its total members to 11.
Layman recently helped organize Huntington's first Pride Festival and has worked with the Mayor's LGBTQ Advisory Committee. Harris is a youth mentor in Huntington's Fairfield neighborhood and volunteers at the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
If approved, they will join already-appointed commission members Carole Boster, C. Richard Cobb, Omar D. Ahmad, Timothy Melvin, Rick Montgomery, the Rev. Timothy Dixon, Dr. Michael Stinnett, Kelli Johnson and Elisha "E.J." Hassan.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.