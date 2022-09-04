People visit the LGBTQ+ Office at Marshall University on April 12, 2022, in Huntington. A Marshall University group will present a panel on suicide prevention within the LGBTQ+ communities on campus this week.
HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University group will present a panel on suicide prevention within the LGBTQ+ communities on campus Tuesday.
Marshall University Suicide Prevention Education across Campus and Department of Social Work will host a panel titled “Suicide Prevention in LGBTQ+ Communities” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Shawkey Room at the Memorial Student Center. The event will also be livestreamed on the Marshall University Department of Social Work Facebook page.
Panelists include Ally Layman, president of Huntington Pride; Jan Rader, director of the Huntington Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy; and Sydnee McElroy, doctor and co-host of podcasts “Sawbones” and “Still Buffering.”
Event organizer Samuel Green, MU-SPEAC coordinator, said with September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the organization wanted to have the panel to educate people on campus about the subject, especially with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being passed recently and since West Virginia has one of the highest rates of transgender youth in the country.
“LGBT issues right now are very, very important,” he said. “So we wanted to focus on that a little bit, and we’re hoping to start doing that a little bit more for other populations that are vulnerable.”
According to the nonprofit The Trevor Project, more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth ages 13 to 24 seriously consider suicide each year in the country. At least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds.
Green hopes the event will give LGBTQ students on campus the ability to see there are people in Huntington actively working to make the community safer and better for them.
“The people that are going to be there are the most welcoming and inclusive and kind people that I have ever met,” he said. “And it’s a great opportunity to meet them and see other people that will support them.”
Green hopes mental health professionals will attend the event to get a better idea of issues the LGBTQ+ community faces, specifically mental health and self-harm.
“Every single person on the panel is so well versed in every single different identity for the population,” he said. “So there’s a lot of cultural competency that can be gained with it and a better understanding of how this specific population can be served in a mental health field.”
A live video of the event is being streamed to make it safer to attend for people who don’t feel comfortable attending in person.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
