HUNTINGTON — The Prevention Empowerment Partnership, an initiative of the Marshall University Research Corp., will host a two-day Teen Drug Prevention Summit for middle and high school students aimed at reducing critical substance use issues in Cabell County, according to a news release.

The Prevention Empowerment Partnership is a collaborative committee of community-based organizations and community leaders that partner to increase access to prevention services for youth and families in Cabell County and throughout the state. It is the overall prevention steering committee for all non-duplicated substance use prevention in Cabell County.

