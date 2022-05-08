LESAGE — A space for community gatherings and services is returning to Greenbottom.
Volunteers are leading efforts to reopen the Greenbottom Community and Senior Center. Since last October, board members started to lay the foundation for the project.
The building, which is at 7863 Ohio River Road and next to Greenbottom Memorial Park, was previously Greenbottom Missionary Baptist Church. The original community center closed around the end of 2017, said board President Robert Chester.
He said the center was originally created because it was once the church. After seeing grass grow up around the center in recent years, he said he “couldn’t take it” and started to ask about the center.
“To let a building that’s this nice sit up here and just deteriorate, there’s no reason for it,” he said.
Other board officers are Vice President Larry Yost, Secretary Peggy Hamlin Chester and Treasurer Samantha Lusher. Meetings are held on the first Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Volunteers are working on repairs to the building, such as repainting, redoing carpet and more.
Some other needs include finding someone to mow grass. Robert Chester said the goal is to reopen by Memorial Day weekend. That weekend the group will have a hot dog fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
During its meeting April 28, the Cabell County Commission approved the allocation of $17,500 of the fiscal year 2023’s senior levy to the center. According to a copy of the request, the funds will be used for repairs and updates to the building and to meet health department requirements. The vote was unanimous.
“They’ve got new leadership, and it seems that they’re really going to turn it around quite a bit,” Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said before moving to approve the allocation.
President Jim Morgan said the county made similar grants to the center and another organization discussed during the meeting, Faith in Action of the River Cities Inc., in the past.
When it reopens, the volunteers have plans to host several community events, with a mix of services from the past and new additions. Chester said some of the activities include health checks, senior exercise days, gospel singing and chili cook-offs. The center could also serve as a warming station.
To help or volunteer with the center, contact Chester at 304-521-3702 or robches@yahoo.com.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
