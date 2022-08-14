Volunteer Maggie Adkins, of Huntington, brushes paint onto the sidewaks outside of The Wild Ramp as volunteers gather to paint the West End asphalt mural at the intersection of 14th Street West and 5th Avenue West on Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON -- Volunteers worked on the final of three asphalt art projects from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the intersection of 14th Street West and 5th Avenue West.
The West End project will feature images of threads and fabric woven together. Two other asphalt art projects were installed in the Highlawn and Fairfield neighborhoods last week, created by Chelsea Hart, a Denver-based artist and Western Kentucky University graduate.
The Foundation for the Tri-State Community received a $25,000 grant from the Bloomberg Foundation last year to create the projects in Highlawn, Fairfield and the West End.
The Highlawn design was based on natural settings found in the neighborhood — trees, leaves and the Ohio River.
The Fairfield design features the name of the neighborhood in bright letters “to reflect the culture of the neighborhood” as bold, strong and welcoming.
