The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- Volunteers worked on the final of three asphalt art projects from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the intersection of 14th Street West and 5th Avenue West. 

The West End project will feature images of threads and fabric woven together. Two other asphalt art projects were installed in the Highlawn and Fairfield neighborhoods last week, created by Chelsea Hart, a Denver-based artist and Western Kentucky University graduate.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.