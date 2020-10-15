Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Several agencies are coordinating to offer flu shot clinics this October to provide flu vaccinations for the community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to protect yourself and the people around you from flu. Preventing flu also helps reduce the strain on health care systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some upcoming free drive-thru flu shot clinics:

  • 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. St. Mary’s Medical Center — Ironton, 1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton (outside main entrance).
  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Tents near the parking garage, Cabell Huntington Hospital, 340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington.
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, HIMG Community Room, 5170 U.S. 60 East, Huntington.
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Marshall Internal Medicine, 1249 15th St., Huntington.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and flu shot clinic 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Marshall Family Medicine, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington.
  • 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Byrd Clinical Center, 1249 15th St., Huntington.

Flu shots available 24/7, Marshall University Medical Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington.

The flu vaccine is available for adults 18 and older. Anyone with egg allergies should receive their vaccination from their primary care provider. Masks are required when receiving shots. For more information and updates, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.

