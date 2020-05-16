HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD), in its role in a COVID-19 partnership project with the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, is serving three local social service nonprofits in the community by providing meals during the pandemic.
The nonprofits being served are the Huntington City Mission, serving the homeless community; Cabell County Community Services, serving senior citizens; and the designee of Facing Hunger Foodbank, Tri State Big Brother-Big Sister Organization.
Each family will receive 200 meals per week over four weeks to assist with food preparation and distribution for the populations they routinely serve, WV VOAD announced in a news release.
A total of 2,400 meals will be purchased over the duration of the four-week project from three local restaurants — Butter It Up, Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews and Chick-fil-A.
“This project, funded by Pallottine and coordinated by our staff, had great appeal to WV VOAD because it serves both sides of the equation: providing meals for these valuable agencies who are feeding people, while also supporting the small-business community,” WV VOAD executive director Jenny Gannaway said in the release.
“The Cabell County Senior Services Organization received 200 meals this morning that were distributed across Cabell County,” said Charles Holley of CCCSO. “The meals were delivered to seniors in Milton, Salt Rock, Guyandotte, the West End, the Fairfield area and two senior high-rise complexes in downtown Huntington. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”
Equally enthusiastic comments came from the business owners who participated.
“Our first 200 meals went to the City Mission yesterday. It felt awesome to make all those lunches,” said Jason Beter of Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews. “We have decided that we are going to continue to send 200 lunches once a month after this four-week program is over. It is a good way to give back to our community.”
“We are so pleased to partner with these amazing business leaders in our community to help serve the needs of people so adversely affected by the pandemic,” said Janell Ray, CEO of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. “The leadership demonstrated by WV VOAD to make this project a reality in our region is just one of the ways their organization continues to serve our community in a disaster.”