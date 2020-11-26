HUNTINGTON — Turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes weren’t the only things organizations gave out this Thanksgiving, as some Huntington groups also provided a sense of community to those in need.
“If you go hungry in Huntington, something is wrong,” community member Brent Collins said. “Even if you don’t know the area, all you have to do is ask just about anybody and they’ll tell you there are so many places that will help with food, which is a great thing. It’s truly wonderful.”
Multiple organizations including the Huntington City Mission, the 26th Street Baptist Church, West Tenampa Mexican Restaurant and more provided free Thanksgiving meals for anyone who needed a meal or may have not had somewhere else to go.
Jodi Dowell, public relations and special events coordinator for the Huntington City Mission, said the community donates the majority of the food given away on Thanksgiving, and City Mission employees and volunteers prepared roughly 40 turkeys for Thursday’s event.
Dowell said the necessity for food has gone up in the past couple months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the City Mission and other organizations are willing to help as many people as they can, and recipients are often grateful.
“We typically have anywhere between 500 and 700 people get meals, depending on the year, on Thanksgiving,” Dowell said. “It’s definitely gone up as far as general meals that people need, but people are very grateful, just very appreciative. We’ve had so many people come up to the windows and thank everybody, and it’s great that we can help them.”
In addition to the estimated 500 or more people served at the City Mission, Pastor Tim Arthur of the 26th Street Baptist Church said his church serves between 75 and 125 people each year, and West Tenampa owner Jose Valencia said the restaurant staff typically gives out about 120 meals each year.
Arthur said the church providing free Thanksgiving meals is another great way to get to know community members and share the gospel.
“The idea is to feed people, to fellowship with people, and it’s to show God’s love to people,” Arthur said. “Thanksgiving is kind of a wonderful opportunity to do that and to give thanks together.”
The Thanksgiving meal typically takes place inside so that whoever wants to can eat together, but the novel coronavirus prompted church leaders to switch to a to-go option only. Arthur said while this year he has not seen as many faces, volunteers gave out about the same amount of meals, so he assumed people were taking meals home to their families to enjoy together.
Bob Liminal moved to West Virginia a month ago and said she was not planning on doing anything particular for Thanksgiving until she found out the Baptist church was giving out food.
She said it was great for churches and other organizations to help those in need who may not have anyone in town to celebrate the holiday with.
“I just moved here, and I don’t really have anyone to celebrate or eat Thanksgiving dinner with,” she said. “So these churches and these other people that are giving out free food and talking with people as they get their food, I think it’s wonderful.”
Ashley and Josh Vanderpool, volunteers at the Huntington City Mission, also said it was nice to see so many people volunteering to assist those in need.
“It’s definitely heartwarming to see so many people caring and reaching out, especially this year during COVID,” Ashley Vanderpool said. “Just seeing everyone helping out in the community is really great, and even if you don’t have anything to give, you can always give your time by volunteering.”