HUNTINGTON — Huntington Pride and Harmony House teamed up Saturday morning to offer community members a colorful pancake breakfast.
Dubbed Pride Pancakes, the event at Central Christian Church in Huntington also offered LGBTQ resources on topics such as navigating homelessness and domestic violence.
The pancake breakfast was just one of several events Huntington Pride has planned for the month of June to celebrate the LGBTQ community. The events are the first in-person events the organization has held in over a year, and additional health and support resources for LGBTQ individuals will be highlighted at upcoming activities.
On Sunday, people can attend the Drag Me to Brunch Picnic Edition at 11 a.m. at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. During the event, Huntington Pride will make an announcement about something to come in the fall.
Some local restaurants will have to-go specials so attendees can take food to the park. The restaurants are Black Sheep Burrito and Brews, Nomada Bakery, Le Bistro, The Peddler and Bahnhof WVrsthaus and Biergarten.
A Huntington Pride Festival was first held in June 2019. Last year, a drive-thru-style parade was held because of coronavirus restrictions and to put a spotlight on the BIPOC, or Black, Indigenous and People of Color, community and the Black Lives Matter movement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Pride events are typically held in June in the United States to commemorate the Stonewall riots in New York City, which occurred in June 1969.