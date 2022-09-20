The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Joe Murphy, interim president of ONEbox, organizes a package filled with naloxone nasal spay and two ONEbox units as Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, donates 500 boxes of naloxone to the City of Huntington on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Harmony House in downtown Huntington.

CHARLESTON — Some attendees of the upcoming Healing Appalachia at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds will undergo naloxone training, courtesy of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute and ONEbox LLC.

Healing Appalachia is set for Friday andSaturday, Sept. 23-24, at the fairgrounds in Lewisburg, West Virginia. Headliners include Galactic, Tyler Childers, Margo Price, Arlo McKinley and others.

