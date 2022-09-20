Joe Murphy, interim president of ONEbox, organizes a package filled with naloxone nasal spay and two ONEbox units as Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, donates 500 boxes of naloxone to the City of Huntington on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Harmony House in downtown Huntington.
CHARLESTON — Some attendees of the upcoming Healing Appalachia at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds will undergo naloxone training, courtesy of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute and ONEbox LLC.
Healing Appalachia is set for Friday andSaturday, Sept. 23-24, at the fairgrounds in Lewisburg, West Virginia. Headliners include Galactic, Tyler Childers, Margo Price, Arlo McKinley and others.
People completing the training will receive a ONEbox, an emergency overdose response kit created by Huntington native Joe Murphy. The kit contains a short video that explains how to respond to an overdose and administer life-saving naloxone in real time.
Special merchandise from participating artists and other surprises will also be given. Hikma Pharmaceuticals donated 1,000 boxes (2,000 doses) of 8mg intranasal naloxone (Kloxxodo) for the event. Gibson Guitars, through its philanthropic arm Gibson Gives, donated VIP bags and merchandise including a Les Paul Guitar (valued over $4,000) that will be given to one lucky winner who completes the naloxone training.
“Together, Murphy Media and the WVDII — with the help of our sponsors like Gibson Guitars and Gibson Gives, Hikma and ONEbox — plan to train at least 1,201 attendees on intranasal naloxone,” Murphy said. “This represents the number of lives lost in West Virginia last year to opioid overdose. In order to accomplish this task, we have enlisted the help of over 20 service providers and organizations to assist with naloxone training.”
“The overall economic impact of the project exceeds $500,000, but more importantly, we have the potential to save over 1,200 lives as event attendees return to their communities with the ONEbox and life-saving naloxone,” said Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.
“We hope to train every artist, musician, roadie and road manager with the ONEbox,” said Dave Lavender, board president of Hope in the Hills. “Not only will this help spread life-saving naloxone throughout the country, as well as the emergency kit, it may also help reduce stigma associated with substance use by having well-known and influential artists equipped share the important message of saving lives in their hometowns and while on tour.”
For tickets, visit www.healingappalachia.org. Funds raised at Healing Appalachia are dispersed through the nonprofit Hope in the Hills, which gave more than $50,000 in 2021 to such nonprofits as Recovery Point WV, Camp Mariposa, Mercer County Fellowship and more.
